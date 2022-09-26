ALTON, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Mission man was arrested on charges of intoxication manslaughter after a fatal crash north of Alton.

Walter Enrique Martinez, 42, was arrested on charges of intoxication manslaughter and intoxication assault, according to Hidalgo County records.

According to a news release from the Texas Department of Public Safety, Martinez was arrested in connection to a two-vehicle crash that occurred just after midnight Saturday on Moorefield Road, north of Alton.

An investigation revealed that a gray Mazda 6, occupied by two, was travelling northbound on Moorefield Road when it collided with a blue GMC Sierra that was also occupied by two.

The passenger of the Mazda, identified as 65-year-old Ernesto Gomez Sanchez, died at the scene of the crash.

The driver and passenger of the GMC Sierra were transported to a local hospital and later released.

Martinez was identified as the driver of the Mazda and was transported to the Hidalgo County Jail after being released from the hospital. His bond was set at $910,000, records show.