ZAPATA COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man was arrested after a race on a highway in Zapata County led to a fatal accident, authorities announced Thursday.

Jorge Garcia Jr., 21, was arrested on a charge of racing on highway causing death, according to a post by the Texas Department of Public Safety.

On Feb. 24, Garcia was driving a Chevrolet Tahoe while racing on the highway with a Chevrolet Silverado, the post stated. The Silverado lost control and rolled over, which resulted in the death of the driver.

DPS urged the public to not engage in street racing, and to be safe when driving on state highways.