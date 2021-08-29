DPS: Man arrested after fatal hit-and-run

WILLACY COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas Department of Public Safety arrested a man after fleeing the scene of a hit and run, that later left one dead.

The crash happened on Saturday night around 11:30 p.m. on Interstate-Highway 69E, according to DPS.

A red Ford F-150 was traveling behind a blue Chevrolet Malibu heading southbound on IH 69E. DPS said the driver of the Ford was distracted and collided with the Chevrolet, then fled the scene.

Shortly after a white Nissan Versa driving southbound crashed into the blue Chevrolet, that was left immobile after the hit-and-run.

The driver of the Nissan, a 69-year-old woman from Sebastian, Texas, was transported to the hospital and later pronounced dead.

Hours later DPS troopers arrested the driver of the ref Ford, Oscar Moreno, 34, from Brownsville. Moreno was arrested on the charges of failure to stop and render aid and criminal negligent homicide. He was sent to the Willacy County Jail.