Source: Texas Alerts X page, formerly known as Twitter.

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A silver alert is in effect for a missing Brownsville man.

Francisco Duran, 88, was last seen at 10:30 p.m. on Saturday on 1985 N. Expressway 77, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Duran is described as 5’10” tall, weighs 170 lbs, and has grey hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a blue flannel shirt and blue jeans, driving a 2023 Black Mitsubishi Outlander with Texas license plate SRD9344.

Anyone with information regarding Duran is asked to contact the Brownsville Police Department at (956) 548-7014.