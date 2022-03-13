WILLACY COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is currently investigating a fatal rollover crash that happened on Saturday.

The crash happened at around 4:40 p.m. on Lopez Road in Willacy County, DPS said in a release.

A white 2001 Chevrolet Van was traveling north on Lopez Road when the driver lost control of the vehicle and went into a side skid, authorities said.

The van then veered towards the west side ditch and rolled over several times, the release said.

Officials said Lorenzo Garcia Jr., the driver of the van, was ejected and died at the scene.

The crash is still under investigation by DPS.