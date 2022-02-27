HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas Department of Public Safety is currently investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash that happened Saturday night.

The crash happened around 9:30 p.m. on F.M. 2221 east of Texan Road in Hidalgo County, when a Nissan Altima, with one male driver, and a Dodge Nitro, with a female driver and male passenger, collided, the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) said in a release.

Officials said both people in the Dodge were transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

The driver of the Nissan, identified as Jose Gilberto Ayala, sustained major injuries and was transported to Doctors Hospital at Renaissance where he was pronounced dead, DPS said.

The crash is still under investigation by DPS.