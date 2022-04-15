HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – The Department of Public Safety (DPS) is investigating an accident involving two fatalities.

In a social media post, Hidalgo County Sheriff Eddie Guerra announced that FM 490 is currently closed to traffic after a vehicle lost control and rolled over.

Border Patrol was attempting to stop the vehicle east of US 281 and FM 490.

Multiple passengers are injured and two passengers have passed away, according to DPS.

The accident is still under investigation. This article will be updated once more information becomes available.