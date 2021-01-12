DPS investigating crash that left one Brownsville woman dead

Harlingen, Texas (KVEO)-The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a fatal crash that left one woman dead Tuesday.

According to DPS, the crash took place around 10:54 am. on Interstate 69E north of Lyford.

A Marron Ford Expedition, that was occupied by the driver and one woman passenger, was traveling northbound on Interstate 69E.

The driver, failed to drive in a single lane causing the vehicle to veer off to the west side of the roadway. The driver over corrected back onto the roadway causing the vehicle to roll towards the east side of the roadway.

39-year-old Leilani Rose Nicely, the passenger and resident of Brownsville, was ejected and was transported to Valley Baptist Medical Center where she was pronounced dead.

The driver sustained injuries and was transported to the same hospital, where he remains in stable condition.

The crash remains under investigation, according to DPS.