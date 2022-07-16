WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a two-vehicle crash that left one dead.

The crash occurred at about 12:42 a.m. today on IH 69 E in Combes.

A preliminary investigation revealed Erica Lynn Johnson, 36, a resident of Harlingen, was driving southbound on IH 69 E on the outside lane in a grey 2008 Kia Torento with one male passenger.

A man driving a grey 2005 Chevrolet Suburban with a woman in the passenger seat was also traveling southbound on IH 69 E on the inside lane.

Johnson veered left to avoid colliding with a non-contact vehicle also traveling southbound, which caused her to strike the Chevrolet.

The impact caused the Chevrolet to lose control and overturn multiple times.

According to DPS, the driver and passenger of the Kia fled the scene and failed to render aid.

Upon arrival, troopers located Johnson hiding in a field but the passenger was not found.

Both the driver and passenger of the Chevrolet were transported to Valley Baptist Medical Center in Harlingen.

The man driving the Chevrolet died from his injuries at the hospital.

Johnson was arrested and charged with intoxication manslaughter, intoxication assault, failure to stop and render aid causing death, and failure to stop and render aid causing serious bodily injury.