ALAMO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a single-vehicle crash that left one dead Friday.

According to Texas DPS, a man was traveling on Moore Road west of Whalen Road in Alamo when he drove off the roadway at around 7:45 p.m.

The vehicle, a black Chevrolet Trailblazer, went airborne after veering off the road, going airborne, and driving through a residential fence.

The driver succumbed to his injuries at the scene. according to authorities.

DPS Troopers are further investigating this fatal crash.

This story will be updated as more information is available.