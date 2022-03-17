AUSTIN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The reward for one of Texas’ 10 Most Wanted Fugitives has been increased for information leading to his arrest if tips are received during the month of March.

According to the Texas DPS website the reward for James Mark Bishop, 49 has been increased to $8,500. Bishop is wanted for continuous sexual assault of a child, indecency with a child and knowingly downloading child pornography.

Bishop has been wanted since July 2021, when the Tulia Police Department issued two warrants for continuous sexual assault of a child and indecency with a child.

Authorities said Bishop was a deputy with the Texas County Sheriff’s Office in Oklahoma in 2005 when he was arrested for sexual exploitation of a child. He was convicted in 2007 on five counts of knowingly downloading child pornography.

In 2011, Bishop was released from prison. He was placed on probation and subsequently moved to Tulia, Texas. In 2020, Bishop was arrested in Tulia for continuous sexual assault of a child and indecency with a child by sexual contact for incidents involving a 12-year-old girl. He was added to the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives List on Oct. 19, 2021.

Bishop is described as 6 feet 1 inch tall and weighs about 245 pounds. He is trained in martial arts and may be using false identifications. In addition to Tulia, Bishop also has ties to South Texas.

To be eligible for cash rewards, tipsters MUST provide information to authorities using one of the following three methods:

Call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-8477.

Submit a web tip through the DPS website by selecting the fugitive you have information about then clicking on the link under their picture.

Submit a Facebook tip by clicking the “SUBMIT A TIP” link (under the “About” section).

Do not attempt to apprehend these fugitives; they are considered armed and dangerous.