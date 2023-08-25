STARR COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The second juvenile who escaped from the Starr County Juvenile Detention Center has been identified.

The Texas Department of Public Safety identified Israel Omar Rosas, 16, as one of the escapees.

According to DPS, Rosas’ last known location was in Alamo where he stole a blue Mazda passenger car displaying temporary tags 23BF207.

Rosas’ intentions were also to travel to South Padre Island to visit for the first time, DPS said.

Authorities describe Rosas as 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighing 130 pounds.

He has several tattoos, including “420” tattooed on the left elbow, his initials “I.R.” on his left arm, and a rose on the back of his left hand.

Rosas and another teenager escaped the detention center Saturday night after they overpowered a security guard.

According to authorities, both juveniles took a 2013 silver Chevy Malibu and rammed through the facility’s fence to escape.

The first teen was arrested on Monday. Rosas remains at large and may be armed, added DPS.

Anyone with information on Rosas is asked to contact the DPS office at 956-565-7600.