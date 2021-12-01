DPS identifies driver, victims killed in rollover crash

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) has identified and charged the driver in a rollover crash that killed two and injured 10.

On November 26, a trooper attempted to stop a truck for a traffic violation.

The driver, identified as Mario Oscar Maldonado Corona, 33, from Mexico by authorities, began to drive away at an unsafe speed causing the truck to roll over.

Two men, identified as Jose Angel Lopez Ramirez, 39, and Erick Olmos Ortega, 20, both from Mexico, died at the scene, said the release.

Ten others, including Maldonado Corona, were transported to local hospitals, according to DPS.

Maldonado Corona was charged with 12 counts of Human Smuggling and one count of evading arrest causing death.

The release from DPS mentions that all other passengers were from Honduras and Mexico.