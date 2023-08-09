HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas Department of Public Safety is urging the dangers of high-speed chases for bystanders and drivers.

Earlier this week, ValleyCentral reported on a chase involving a domestic violence suspect for more than 40 miles.

The chase involved a number of agencies.

It started at a Weslaco apartment complex and ended when the suspect was shot in Penitas and taken to a nearby hospital.

One of the agencies involved in the chase was the Texas Department of Public Safety.

So, what are you supposed to do if you see police cars speeding by when you’re on the road?

Police chases can happen at any time, and they can be a can be a danger for everyone nearby.

“I get scared and pull over,” explained San Juan resident Gionel Gallardo.

You never know when or where the next police chase is going to be. So, if you’re on the road when one happens, take precaution.

“Stay home if you’re inside, stay inside… You can’t predict what the suspect is going to do. And always make sure that you do lock your doors, your garages,” said Sergeant Maria Montalvo with Texas DPS.

We also asked Montalvo what to do if you are on the road during an active high-speed chase.

“Maintain your lane, your speed as well. Don’t stop in the middle of the road,” Montalvo said. “If there’s a need to dial 911, then go ahead and do so. But, if you see law enforcement already, obviously the agencies are now alerting other local law enforcement agencies.”

Montalvo also notes you should never try to engage with a suspect on the run by following them or trying to get a cell phone video.

If you feel your life is in danger, DPS always says to dial 911.