LA FERIA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Texas Department of Public Safety hosted their second annual Trooper Moises Sanchez Obstacle Run.

The event was held on Saturday, Aug. 27 at La Feria High School Stadium, and had more than a dozen participants.

For the military, commissioned and noncommissioned law enforcement officers its a way to come together and remember Sanchez’s service.

Representing the Hidalgo County Sheriffs Office, Lenny Quintanilla states, “I think it’s an excellent way to remember Trooper Sanchez, and his dedication and given the ultimate sacrifice for us.”

Quintanilla also states this is not his first time participating and he looks forward to inspire others to participate next year.