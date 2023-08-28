LA FERIA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Law enforcement agencies across the Valley gathered to participate in the 3rd annual Trooper Moises Sanchez Obstacle Course Run.

The event took place on Saturday, Aug. 26 at the La Feria High School Football Stadium.

The obstacle course is in honor of Sanchez, who was killed in the line of duty on Aug. 24, 2019.

“When we have a loss in our department we want to make sure they are never forgotten and in this case Trooper Moises Sanchez was part of the South Texas Region,” Texas Highway Patrol Sergeant, Public Information Officer, Guadalupe Casarez said. “We want to make sure not only DPS but our community does not forget his sacrifice that happened Aug. 24, 2019.”

Casarez said the event has grown in the last three years and they now have up to 45 teams from different agencies, job titles and parts of the community.

Proceeds from the event will go to the Trooper Sanchez Highway Memorial Fund.