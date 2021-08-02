EDINBURG, Texas (KVEO) — The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is investigating a hit and run auto-pedestrian crash that left two dead Sunday night.

According to authorities, the incident took place on N. Alamo Road, south of 17 1/2 road.

The release states two women, were standing by their vehicle pumping gas when a pick-up truck traveling south hit both and drove away. DPS states one of the women was 8-months pregnant.

Both were transported to local hospitals.

DPS identified one of the victims as an 18-year-old from Edinburg. She died at the hospital. It also mentions doctors performed an emergency c-section to save the unborn baby but were unsuccessful.

Officials are now looking for a four-door or extended cab light Brown-Gold, 2007-2013 Chevrolet Silverado. Authorities say the truck has major front right damage on the passenger side and a broken front right bumper-headlamp and a broken passenger-side mirror. The mirror has a chrome cover on the top.

STOCK PHOTO PROVIDED BY THE TEXAS DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

Anyone with information is asked to contact the DPS office at (956)565-7600.