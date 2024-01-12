KINNEY COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — One person is injured after a Texas Department of Public Safety helicopter crashed in Kinney County.

According to a post by DPS spokesperson Lt. Chris Olivarez, the crash occurred at 7:20 p.m. Thursday, North FM 1908, west of FM 131.

The single-engine police helicopter was conducted a patrol flight as part of Operation Lone Star under VFR conditions, utilizing night vision goggles, Olivarez stated.

The crew, consisting of a pilot and co-pilot, experienced a total loss of power and entered into an “auto-rotative descent,” before crashing, the post added.

The co-pilot sustained a minor injury to their hand, and the helicopter sustained substantial damage.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) and FAA were notified, and the crash is under investigation.