HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas Department of Public Safety has issued a silver alert on a missing woman, officials say.

Raquel Gonzalez was last seen at 5:45 p.m. on Friday at the 14700 block of Ryan road in Harlingen, a release from Texas DPS says.

Gonzalez is a 68-year-old Hispanic woman, about 4 ft. 11 in. tall, weighs 120 lbs., has gray hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a blue sweater, blue jeans and white shoes, DPS says.

Anyone with information or has seen Gonzalez, is asked to contact the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office at (956) 544-6700.