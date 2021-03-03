DPS: Four vehicle crash involving school bus under investigation

EDINBURG, Texas (KVEO) — The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is investigating a four-vehicle crash that took place Wednesday morning.

According to Lieutenant Christopher Olivarez with DPS, the crash took place on US 281 near Laguna Seca Road in rural Edinburg.

The crash involved a maroon Nissan Rogue, a black Nissan Armada, a gray Toyota and an Edinburg Consolidated Independent School District (CISD) school bus, said officials.

The preliminary investigation revealed the maroon Nissan failed to control its speed and caused a vehicle crash chain reaction. The black Nissan then crashed into the rear of the school bus.

Olivarez states one child was on the bus at the time and was not injured.

One driver was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

This crash remains under investigation.