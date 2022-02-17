HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas Department of Public Safety has arrested a driver after he evaded arrest and was involved in a rollover crash with immigrants in the vehicle.

DPS said that a Cadillac SUV was traveling southbound on Highway 281 when Border Patrol agents attempted to stop the vehicle.

The driver of the vehicle did not yield to officers and a chase started, according to DPS. That’s when the driver lost control of the vehicle and was involved in a rollover crash.

Officers found 5 immigrants in the vehicle after the crash, DPS said.

The driver faces charges of unlawful carry of a weapon, evading arrest, and human smuggling.

No injuries have been reported, and no other vehicles were involved in the accident.