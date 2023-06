PALMVIEW, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas Department of Public Safety located a stash house in Palmview with five illegal immigrants, officials say.

A post by Lt. Christopher Olivarez with the DPS stated the Florida Highway Patrol and U.S. Border Patrol helped in the arrest and seizure.

The incident occurred Friday in Pharr.

Courtesy: Christopher Olivarez

In addition to the five migrants found in the Palmview home, law enforcement found a ballistic vest and Santa Muerte shrine.