DPS finds four children abandoned in stash house

LAREDO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), with assistance from Webb’s County Sheriff’s Office, found four children in a stash house along with seven migrants.

On Wednesday, Oct. 27, DPS troopers conducted a welfare check at a residence at the 1400 block of Margarita Lane. Upon arrival, one of the children told troopers that there were strangers inside her home, along with her three siblings, according to a press release from DPS.

The children’s ages were: eight, 12, 13, and 14.

Troopers tried to enter the residence, but it was held back by an unknown force. After entering, they were able to determine that seven migrants inside were blocking access to the building.

The seven migrants were arrested and charged with unlawful restraint. According to the release, they were all from Mexico and Guatemala.

The children’s mother, Maribel Lopez, was arrested when she returned to the residence. She was charged with four counts of abandoning, endangering a child, per the release.