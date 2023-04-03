Lights and sirens are seen atop a patrol vehicle in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An overnight accident in Hidalgo County killed a 50-year-old-man.



The accident happed at 12:23 a.m. on Dillon Road.

According to Texas Department of Public Safety, a 2004 silver Buick Regal was driving southbound Dillion Road and a 2004 Chevrolet Silverado driving northbound Dillion going to Alberta Road.

DPS investigators say, the driver of the Buick veered into the northbound lane and collided head-on with the pickup.

The driver of the Buick, identified as 50-year-old Augustin Arcos Garcia of McAllen, was taken DHR Health hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

DPS has not identified the driver of the Chevrolet and are currently investigating the fatal accident.

This is an ongoing investigation ValleyCentral will update this story as more information becomes available.

