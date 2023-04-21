EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash that happened near Edinburg Thursday evening.

The fatal crash happened on U.S. 281 about 25 miles north of Edinburg at 6:10 p.m., a press release from DPS stated.

The two vehicles in the crash were described as a 2014 Nissan Sentra and a 2021 Lexus GX460. Both cars were occupied by one person only.

According to the press release, the Nissan was traveling southbound on northbound lanes of U.S. 281 and the Lexus was driving northbound when both vehicles collided head-on.

The driver of the Nissan, identified as 46-year-old Roberto Carlos of Edinburg, died at the scene, DPS said.

The driver of the Lexus was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.