A fatal one-vehicle accident occurred early Sunday morning off of FM 1575. (Source: Department of Public Safety press release)

WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A single vehicle accident left one man dead early Sunday morning, authorities said.

At approximately at 7:34 a.m. on Sunday at FM 1575, a white Chevrolet Malibu was traveling northbound and disregarded a stop sign, according to a news release by Texas Department of Public Safety.

The vehicle was occupied by one male driver only, the release stated.

“Consequently, the Chevrolet veered off the road, striking a wooden post, and rolled over,” DPS Sergeant Maria Montalvo said in the release.

According to DPS, the driver was not secured by the seatbelt and was ejected.

The driver was identified as 40-year-old, Los Fresnos native Carlos Vela, the release stated.

“Vela succumbed to his injuries at the scene,” Sgt. Montalvo said.