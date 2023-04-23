ALAMO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a hit and run crash that left one man dead Sunday.

Officials say the crash happened around 9 a.m. along Tower Road north of Sioux Road.

The man was found in a drainage ditch on the west side of Tower Road. DPS says next to the man was a shopping cart from a local store.

DPS has not released the identity of the man.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding the crash or know the driver’s and car’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Weslaco DPS Office at (956) 565-7600.