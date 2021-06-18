DPS encourages Texans to ‘be smart in summer heat’

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) urged the public to take extra precautions to avoid heat-related dangers.

“Texas summers heat up quickly. Children are more susceptible than adults to many things, including extreme temperatures,” said DPS Director Steven McCraw

In just 10 minutes the temperature inside a vehicle can increase by 20 degrees, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

DPS offers the following tips to prevent vehicular heatstroke, and for staying safe in the heat:

–Never leave a child unattended in a vehicle, and always check the back seat or cargo areas before walking away.

–Establish reminders to help ensure you remove children from the vehicle. This could be leaving your bag, lunch or cell phone in the back seat with the child’s car seat.

–If you see a child alone in a vehicle, call 9-1-1 immediately and emergency personnel will provide guidance.

–Drink plenty of water throughout the day, even if you don’t feel thirsty; you may not realize you’re dehydrated until it’s too late.

–Check on others, especially the elderly, sick, very young and those without air conditioners.

–Don’t forget about pets. Animals are susceptible to heat-related injuries or death. Pets can die in a hot vehicle in just 15 minutes.

–Limit exposure to the sun. If you can, avoid strenuous outdoor activity during the hottest part of the day.