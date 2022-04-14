WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is investigating an auto-pedestrian crash that left one dead Wednesday night.

According to DPS, the incident occurred around 9:30 p.m. on SH 48 near Chemical Road in Cameron County.

Authorities said the investigation revealed a 2003 blue Ford Ranger, occupied by one man, was traveling eastbound on SH 48 when it hit a man walking on the roadway.

DPS identified the victim as Jorge Jesus Iglesias, 42, of Edinburg.

Authorities say Iglesias was attempting to retrieve gasoline as his vehicle had stalled on the side of the road. He died at the scene.

DPS Troopers are further investigating this case.