WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a single-vehicle fatal crash that happened Tuesday night.

The accident occurred at 5:42 p.m. on FM 1017, west of FM 681 north of Edinburg in Hidalgo County.

The investigation revealed a black 2009 Nissan Frontier veered off the roadway and overcorrected, which caused the Nissan to travel into a side skid off the roadway and rollover.

The driver of the Nissan, identified as 27-year-old Eliseo Andrade Jr. of Edinburg, died from his injuries at the scene.

DPS troopers are further investigating this crash.