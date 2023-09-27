WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a three-vehicle fatality that occurred Tuesday on FM 803 and FM 510.

According to a preliminary investigation by Texas DPS at about 5:10 p.m. a green and gold colored 2013 Dodge Ram 1500 was traveling southbound on FM 803, approaching a 4-way stop intersection.

At the same time, a gray 2004 Toyota Corolla was traveling eastbound on FM 510 at a 4-way stop intersection.

Sgt. Maria Montalvo with DPS said the driver of the Dodge was traveling at a high rate of speed and did not stop at the 4-way intersection. The Dodge collided with the Toyota and a black 2022 Hyundai Kona.

Mauricia Cruz-Rodriguez, 97, and Blanca Mauricia Zamorano, 62, both residents of Los Fresnos and passengers of the Toyota, died from their injuries at the scene.

DPS Troopers are investigating this fatal crash.