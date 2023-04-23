EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An early morning auto wreck north of Edinburg killed a woman not wearing a seatbelt according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The accident happened at 5:44 a.m. on Seminary Road north of FM 1925.

DPS says a 21-year old Aleena Karissa Belmontes, of Roma, was speeding and swerving while driving a blue Jeep Wrangler on Seminary Road.

They say she Belmontes lost control of the Jeep, oversteered a number of times and then struck a tree and rolled over on to the passengers side.

The accident is still under investigation.