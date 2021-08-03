DPS: Driver in auto-ped that left woman, unborn baby dead, turns himself in

EDINBURG, Texas (KVEO) — The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) stated the driver of the hit and run that left two dead Sunday night has turned himself into authorities.

DPS identified the driver as Carlos Rodriguez Santiago, 44, from Edinburg.

Rodriguez-Santiago turned himself in on Tuesday.

Rodriguez-Santiago has been arrested and charged with fail to stop and render aid-death, fail to render aid with serious bodily injuries, and tampering with physical evidence, said a release.

The incident took place on N. Alamo Road, south of 17 1/2 road, Sunday night.

A previous release stated two women, were standing by their vehicle pumping gas when a pick-up truck traveling south hit both and drove away. DPS mentioned one of the women was 8-months pregnant.

Both were transported to local hospitals.

DPS identified one of the victims as an 18-year-old from Edinburg. She died at the hospital. It also mentions doctors performed an emergency c-section to save the unborn baby but were unsuccessful.