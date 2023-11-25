PALMVIEW, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a hit-and-run involving a DPS patrol unit.
The accident happened at 5:25 a.m. on Saturday on Western Road and 5 Mile Line Road.
According to a DPS news release, a silver BMW car was going southbound on Western Road approaching a stop sign.
The agency says a DPS patrol unit was at the stop sign on Western Road, north of 5 Mile Line Road when the BMW crashed into the SUV. They say the driver and passenger in the BMW fled the scene.
The DPS trooper was taken to a local hospital.
This is an ongoing investigation.
Anyone with information regarding the driver and passenger of the BMW is asked to call the DPS office at (956) 565-7600.