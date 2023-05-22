DONNA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A 57-year-old woman died Sunday evening after a driver lost control of their vehicle.

The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating the one-vehicle fatal crash that occurred at 5:33 p.m. Sunday on FM 493 and Mile 13 Road in Donna.

According to DPS Sgt. Maria Montalvo, 57-year-old Esmeralda Garza was a passenger in a 2014 Ford F-150 was being driven by a man.

The pickup was traveling southbound on FM 493, approaching Mile 13 Road at an unsafe speed, according to Montalvo. The roads were wet due to rain in the area and the driver lost control of the Ford and struck a tree on the east side of the roadway.

The driver was transported to DHR Health hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Garza, a resident of Donna, was airlifted to the same hospital, where she died from her injuries.

DPS is further investigating this fatal crash.