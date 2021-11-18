DPS discovers over 80k cash in traffic stop

LAREDO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas Department of Public Safety has seized over 80 thousand in cash after a Texas Highway Patrol Trooper stopped a vehicle in Webb County.

On Monday, at approximately 3:00 p.m. a DPS trooper conducted a traffic stop on Interstate Highway 35 in Laredo for a traffic violation.

While conducting the traffic stop, the trooper discovered two large bags containing United States currency in the trunk area of the car.

The U.S. currency was totaled to $85,072 dollars.

The driver, 29-year-old Hector Cadena, and passenger 27-year-old Roy Ramirez were arrested.

Both Cadena and Ramirez were charged with money laundering, and transported to the Webb County Jail.

