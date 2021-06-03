Texas DPS discover 70 bundles of cocaine after traffic crash

AUSTIN, Texas — On May 31, Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers (DPS) responded to a two-vehicle crash on U.S. 83 and Suntex Road, west of Rio Grande City.

According to a news release, upon arrival, troopers discovered three burlap sacks containing a combined total of 70 bundles of cocaine in the back of a BMW SUV.

Source: Texas DPS

The drugs weighed an estimated 182 pounds with a street value of over $3.3 million, said the news release.

The driver turned himself into Starr County Sheriff’s deputies and is facing drug possession charges..