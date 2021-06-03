Texas DPS discover 70 bundles of cocaine after traffic crash

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

Source: Texas DPS

AUSTIN, Texas — On May 31, Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers (DPS) responded to a two-vehicle crash on U.S. 83 and Suntex Road, west of Rio Grande City.

According to a news release, upon arrival, troopers discovered three burlap sacks containing a combined total of 70 bundles of cocaine in the back of a BMW SUV.

  • Source: Texas DPS
Source: Texas DPS

The drugs weighed an estimated 182 pounds with a street value of over $3.3 million, said the news release.

The driver turned himself into Starr County Sheriff’s deputies and is facing drug possession charges..

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Throwback Thursday