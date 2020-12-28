DPS: Crash under investigation in Starr County, three minors hospitalized

STARR COUNTY, Texas (KVEO) — A crash that left one in critical condition and five in the hospital is under investigation in Starr County.

According to Sergeant Erick Estrada, with Department of Public Safety (DPS), the crash took place Monday morning at the intersection of US 83 and Rio Concho Street.

A preliminary investigation showed a white pickup failed to yield while attempting to turn onto US 83 and was struck by the van traveling on US 83.

Estrada states the driver of the pickup sustained major injuries and is in critical condition.

The passengers of the van, a female and three minors were transported to a hospital along with the driver, said the release.

No other information has been released on this incident.