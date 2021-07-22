DPS: Crash in Alton leaves 83-year-old man dead

ALTON, Texas (KVEO) — The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a crash that left an elderly man dead, according to a press release.

The crash happened around 2:40 p.m. on Thursday near the intersection of FM 1925 and FM 681 North of Alton.

A man driving a 2007 Mercury Grand Marquis with two passengers was traveling eastbound on FM 1925, failed to yield the right of way at a stop sign, and collided with a male driver in a 2015 Ford F-150.

EMS transported both passengers of the Mercury Grand Marquis to a local hospital, however, the driver of the Mercury was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver was identified as 83-year-old Jose Torres Mejia from Mission.

