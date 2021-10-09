DPS continues search for driver in fatal auto-pedestrian crash

ALAMO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas Department of Public Safety continues to search for the driver of a deadly auto-pedestrian crash.

Texas DPS has released a description of the vehicle from the auto-pedestrian crash that resulted in the death of a 50 year old man.

A man crossing the road northbound on S.H. 496 west of F.M. 1423 in Alamo was hit by a pickup truck just after 8 p.m.

DPS states that the man was crossing the road and that footage obtained from a local business surveillance camera showed the man stopped in the middle of the road when a pickup truck hit him.

The victim was identified as Jose I. Rodriguez, 50.

Rodriguez was pronounced dead at the scene after sustaining major injuries.

DPS is searching for a possible maroon color Ford or Chevrolet 4 door pickup truck, with damage to its front bumper.

Texas DPS released a photo obtained from surveillance footage of the pickup truck.