PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred Monday afternoon.

According to Pharr Police Department Chief Juan Gonzalez, officers were assisting DPS with a traffic accident on 1401 S. Cage Blvd.

DPS Sergeant Maria Montalvo told ValleyCentral, there was an officer-involved shooting during the accident. No injuries were reported.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.