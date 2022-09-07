WILLACY COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A white pickup truck transporting over 10 migrants rolled over in Willacy County while evading law enforcement, today.

The Texas Department of Public Safety is working the scene and said the accident occurred at the Kenedy, Willacy County line.

(Photo Credit Gerardo Salinas)

DPS spokeswoman Sgt. Maria Montalvo said the white truck was heading southbound and evading law enforcement when it rolled over.

Emergency Medical Services at the location said no one suffered any major injuries.

ValleyCentral will update this story as more information becomes available.