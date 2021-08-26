DPS: Car chase sends three migrants to hospital

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a car chase that ended in a crash that sent four passengers to the hospital.
Three migrants and one passenger were transported to a local hospital after a DPS car chase ended in a crash.
The crash happened around 9 p.m. on Highway 281 north of Edinburg heading southbound, according to DPS.
The cause of the chase has not been disclosed.
This is a developing story. ValleyCentral has a crew en route.
