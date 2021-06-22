DPS: Car chase ends in crash, drug seizure

PHARR, Texas (KVEO) — The Texas Department of Public Safety seized over 20 pounds of drugs after being involved in a car chase in the Pharr area.

The DPS trooper tried to stop a white Chevy for a traffic violation, however, the driver, Brandon Thomas Reed, refused to stop, which started a car chase.

The chase started near the intersection of Cesar Chavez Road and Earling Road in San Juan and ended when Reed crashed into a car at the Interstate Highway 69C in Pharr.

When the chase stopped, troopers found two pounds of cocaine near the driver’s seat and 20 pounds of marijuana in the trunk.

Reed was arrested on the charges of possession of marijuana and possession of cocaine, and was booked into the Hidalgo County Jail.