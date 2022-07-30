WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Three weeks after the incident, the Texas Department of Public Safety is asking for the communities help in locating the suspect in a fatal crash.

A preliminary investigation by DPS revealed that at 7:49 p.m. July 10 on FM 2221 and Brushline Road north of Mission, a black Chrysler 300 with unknown occupants, collided with a Honda motorcycle.

Law enforcement agencies said the occupants of the Chrysler fled the scene traveling southbound on Brushline.

David Lee Reyes, 25, was a resident of Mission and the rider of the motorcycle. Reyes was transported to Doctor’s Hospital at Renaissance, where he succumbed to his injuries.

DPS reports the Chrysler 300 has damage to its rear right door and rear right quarter area.

Authorities ask anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of the Chrysler or driver, to contact the Weslaco DPS office at 956-565-7600.