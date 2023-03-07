PALMVIEW, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas Department of Public Safety and the U.S. Border Patrol raided a stash house near Palmview that held a number of migrants, authorities said.

Lt. Christopher Olivarez with DPS a video to social media of the stash house bust. Seen in the video are eight people who were reported by DPS to be in the country illegally.

Christopher Olivarez

Of the migrants was a 15-year-old from Mexico.

Some wore wristbands to indicate they had paid the smuggling organizations in Mexico, the post stated.

DPS says several of the migrants told them they paid $1,500 to be crossed over to the U.S.