SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a bicycle crash fatality crash that happened Wednesday in San Benito.

The initial investigation showed that at 1:16 p.m. a bicyclist was traveling on FM 732 north of US 281. A black Honda Civic, occupied by only the driver, was also traveling north behind the bicyclist.

Photo by Texas Department of Public Safety

The Honda collided with the cyclist, causing the rider to go airborne and land on the windshield of the Honda, according to DPS.

The bicyclist was identified as Rodrigo Villarreal, 59, of San Benito. He was transported to Valley Baptist Medical Center in Harlingen where he died from his injuries.

DPS suspects the driver of the Honda was distracted and alcohol was not a contributing factor, the news release stated.

This accident is under investigation.