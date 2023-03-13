WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas DPS is investigating a fatal crash that occurred on Sunday night on Caesar Chavez Road south of Minnesota Road in San Juan, according to a DPS news release.

DPS reported at around 8:43 p.m. a Chevrolet Silverado, occupied by the driver and a passenger, was traveling south on Caesar Chavez Road. The driver lost control of the vehicle and veered off the roadway, causing the vehicle to roll over.

The passenger was not wearing a safety belt and was ejected and the Chevrolet came to rest on top of the passenger’s head, said the release.

The passenger was identified as Gerardo Medina, 51, from of San Juan. He died from his injuries at the scene, according to DPS.

The driver, Norma Munoz, 46, was arrested for intoxication manslaughter.