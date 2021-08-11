DPS announces first annual Tropper Moises Sanchez Obstacle Course Run

LA FERIA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas Department of Public Safety will host the first annual Tropper Moises Sanchez Obstacle Course Run.

The run will be at the La Feria High School Football Stadium and starts at 8 a.m.

Registration is open to military, commissioned, and noncommissioned law enforcement personnel, the deadline to register is Friday, August 13.

Trooper Moises Sanchez was shot in the line of duty on April 6, 2019, and died of his injuries on Aug. 24, 2019.

To register or to volunteer contact DPS Fitness & Wellness Specialist Trooper Ruben Zambrano at (956) 778-6247 or via email at ruben.zambrano@dps.texas.gov.