DPS: 65-year-old man dead after a two-vehicle crash

WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a two-vehicle crash that left one dead and two injured Thursday afternoon.

At approximately 3:15 p.m. the driver of a Ford F-250 was traveling westbound on Las Milpas Road when he collided with a Chevrolet Blazer traveling northbound on Old San Juan Road.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the driver of the Chevrolet Blazer disregarded a stop sign causing him to collide with the Ford F-250.

Both drivers were transported to local hospitals with minor injuries.

Alejandro Banda, 65, the passenger of the Chevrolet sustained major injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

